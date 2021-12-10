John Heal

John Heal

John “Jock” Heal passed away in Snowflake on November 6th, 2021, at age 81. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Born in Flint, MI, on July 24, 1940, his parents Frank and Elizabeth Heal moved the family to the White Mountains in 1947. Jock grew up Lakeside but also lived in Sedona and Flagstaff. He graduated with the Flagstaff High School class of 1958, graduated from Arizona State College (now NAU) in 1965, then served in the Army where he was assigned to a Nike missile system in Germany. He returned to Arizona where he met and married Bonnie Sherman in Flagstaff in 1973. They eventually settled in Snowflake where they built their home and raised six children. He retired from APS in 2006, having worked at the power plant in Joseph City for 25 years. In 1992 he was ordained a deacon in the Catholic Church, serving at St Rita parish in Show Low as well as Our Lady of the Snow in Snowflake until his death. He lived a life of service for the family, parishes, and community. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Jim, Joe, and Tim. He is survived by his siblings Anthony P. Heal and Rosemary Decker, his wife Bonnie of 47 years, children James, Joseph, Jacob, Elizabeth, Katherine, and Anthony M., and 22 grandchildren. The funeral will be held at St Rita’s Roman Catholic Church in Show Low at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St Rita’s Poor Fund, which Jock administered and used to help countless members of the community.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.