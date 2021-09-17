John Morgan Hunt was born September 21, 1959 and passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. His death was unexpected. A family member checked on him at home and found him deceased.
When John was a young child his Father gave him a wrench, nuts, bolts and washers that would keep him busy for hours. When he finished St. Johns High School, John attended a college for auto and diesel repair and worked on and fixed anything mechanical the rest of his life. He worked for Graves Propane for many years and would repair anything to do with propane. John worked on and ran heavy equipment, drove truck, transports and enjoyed that life.
John could be taciturn, but after you got to know him, he could be a barrel of laughs. Those who knew him loved him well.
John was raised a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and always stood up for his beliefs.
John’s parents were Sanford “Bob” Hunt and Nadine Stradling Hunt, siblings, Edie Doubt, Sanford Hunt, Timothy Hunt and 11 nieces and nephews.
Our brother John was plagued with injuries and painful health issues for years. This limited his activities in the last years of his life. Our hope is that John is at peace and with his loved ones and friends that have passed on before. We hope you may keep his memory fondly in your heart. If you can’t, it is your loss then. Oh Well!
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for John’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.