John ‘Jack’ O’Neil

John Robert O’Neil, age 78, of Pinetop, Arizona died peacefully in his home on April 22, 2020. He was born in Port Huron, Michigan.
His family moved to Tucson when he was a small boy. A graduate of the University of Arizona, Jack had a 24 year career with Arizona Game and Fish. He started as a game warden in the Flagstaff/Sedona region and was Regional Game Specialist out of Pinetop since 1973. He caught a lot of bears, was an expert in big horn sheep and was most proud of his work developing Pintail Lake. One of his greatest joys after retirement was trapping rock squirrels at his house and relocating them behind the Pinetop Country Club. Because (he said) they come up to see wildlife.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Julie K. Andrews and son-in-law Paul Andrews; son, James B. O’Neil and daughter-in-law Kimberly O’Neil and his grandchildren, Taylor M. O’Neil and Chase A. O’Neil.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his parents; brother, Larry and cousin, Jim Stevenson.
There will be no services held. His family will privately scatter his ashes at a wilderness area as he requested.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary.
