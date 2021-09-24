John Johnson

John Wiley Johnson returned to his Heavenly Home on September 16th, 2021 in Show Low, Arizona. The son of John Wesley Johnson (Jack) and Peggie Josephine Ellsworth, Wiley was born July 28th, 1957, the 6th son of 7 children.
Known as Johnny when he was younger, he lived in Lehi for 18 years where he was a member of the FFA and graduated from Westwood High School in 1975. He moved to Taylor AZ the same year. He served a faithful mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Mexico City.
Wiley married his sweetheart Wylie Jo McLellan on May 22nd, 1982, after being introduced by a mutual friend. He loved her and showed his love through his words and actions daily. Together they raised three children.
Wiley loved gardening and would plant several things he didn’t even like because his sweetheart did. He always grew extra so he could share. He loved to go hunting, camping, fishing, and cutting wood for the winter. He looked forward to family reunions and family camping trips, any excuse to be outdoors. Whenever he or a family member was lucky enough to get a hunting tag, he loved to spend every minute out there.
Wiley had a warm smile and sense of humor. He loved to serve others and did so often. Both by magnifying his Church callings and by being willing and ready to help. He enjoyed making bread, pies, and cookies and loved to share them with others. He was a volunteer firefighter for 20 years for the Taylor Fire Dept. He gave service most often in his own home in caring for the needs of his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife Wylie Jo, children: Christopher Wiley (Brittany), Amelia Grace Mason (Lon), and John Warren, and grandchildren: Sanford, Xander, Wesley, Asher, Judd, and Bo, his mother Peggie, his brothers: Fred, Carl, Mel, and Steve, and his sister Sandy. He was preceded in death by his father Jack and brother Dan.
There will be a viewing on Friday, Sept 24th from 6-8 pm. The funeral will be at 11am on Saturday Sept 25th, with a viewing at 10am, both will be at the LDS Centennial chapel in Taylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.