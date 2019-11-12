John Paul Keicher, 52, longtime resident of Apache Junction, died Sept. 14, 2019, at Fort McDowell. He was born June 8, 1967, in Maryland.
John graduated from Blue Ridge High School in 1985.
He is survived by his children: Colby Jonathan, Olicia Nicole, Emilee Noel; granddaughter Emma Leeann Bryant; sister Angela Kimmins of Show Low and brother Gregory Keicher of Snowflake; parents Gary and Claudia Keicher longtime residents and business owners in Pinetop-Lakeside and currently reside in Apache Junction.
Private services were held by the family.
Arrangements were handled by At Seasons End Mortuary 861 W. Superstition Blvd Apache Junction, AZ 85120. (480) 982-7721.
