John Lewis

John “Tooter” Lewis passed away, Saturday, June 19, 2021 in St. Johns at the age of 64.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Geraldine, sons, Michael, Chris and Clifton, daughter, Kendra, 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brandee and his son, David.
Tooter was an avid outdoorsman and hot rod enthusiast. He was a friend to all and a stranger to none. Tooter will be missed greatly.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Tooter’s family and to view a full obituary, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.