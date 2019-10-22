John Charles Lofgreen, 63, died peacefully at 2:15 a.m. in his sleep, in Anchorage Alaska at the Providence Hospital with his nephew by his side. He was born Dec. 2, 1955, in Mesa, where he lived until about the age of 10 when they moved to Carpinteria California. John lived there until 1976, serving as a missionary for the Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for two years in the Guadalajara Mexico Mission.
After his mission he settled in Lakeside, where his parents had moved and his brother Robert was living with his family, where he remained helping his aging parents before they passed. Around 1996 John moved again to Eagle River, Alaska, where he remained for many years. Finally spending the final years of his life in Anchorage Alaska.
John spent his whole life pursuing his many passions. John was an incredible painter and a tremendous love of wildlife. John traveled the world birdwatching and photographing all wildlife. He spent thousands of hours rehabilitating birds and wounded animals. All of this gave him a treasure trove of inspiration for his paintings. John had a worldwide following of collectors and enthusiasts of his work.
John never married or had children. Though he did have dozens of nieces and nephews who loved and admired their eccentric and funny favorite uncle. He was very effective at passing on his love of nature and the ethical treatment of it to his family. John will be missed by thousands of fans, friends and especially family. As stated by his sister “We have lost a dear loved one but all the animals in heaven have gained a great friend.”
John was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Niels Lofgreen and Virginia Lee Lofgreen, as well as three brothers: Robert Edward Lofgreen, Eugene Lee Lofgreen and James Donald Lofgreen.
He leaves behind three sisters and two brothers, Jenny Lee Cottam, Beverly Dee Parker, Joanna Kay Riccardi, Joseph Niels Lofgreen Jr. and Richard Allen Lofgreen.
A celebration and memorial service in Johns honor will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, 8000 East 36th Avenue, Anchorage, Alaska 99504. All are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.