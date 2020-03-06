John McCleve

John Lane McCleve, 60, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. He was a loving husband and father of four children. He was a lifelong faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was born April 15, 1959, in McNary, the youngest of 10 children.
Being born in a large and loving family shaped John's formative years, resulting in a life centered on family, hard work, service, and always finding joy in whatever he was doing. He learned early in his life how to find joy, particularly from teasing his older sisters with his brother, Verl. He kept up the habit of finding joy throughout his life, to the delight of his children and grandchildren. Tickling, water fights and running around in the yard constantly brought squeals of laughter.
John's life wasn't all about play but also hard work. He learned to love hard work and service early in his life. He worked odd jobs and helped his family throughout his childhood. He served an honorable mission in the New York, New York mission. After graduating with a degree from Rick's College and starting his career as a mechanic, he worked hard at every job he had. His career was service - fixing cars and school buses, leading the bus barn to make sure every child got to school safely, ensuring church buildings were properly maintained, and keeping the Snowflake Temple operating smoothly.
He kept serving and working even on vacation. People wanted him to stay at their home when he traveled because everything would be fixed before he left. Neighbors called him when they couldn't get their car to start. His children called whenever they were trying to fix something. He always answered. And he did more than just fix things for people, he loved the people he served. Those who didn't have other places to go knew they were always welcome at his home, often being invited for Sunday dinners. John didn't give lip service to a Christian life, he lived the Christian life. And in the serving and loving, he continued to find joy.
John also loved to cycle. He would cycle by himself, with family (especially his grandchildren), and with friends. He found joy in the challenge. He found joy in Arizona's beauty, especially its sunsets. He found joy in the people he rode with. He found joy in giving his racing shirts to his children and grandchildren. He likely found joy while riding on the day of his passing. John was an example to all of us of how to live a joyful and Christlike life.
John is survived by his siblings, his wife Laura McCleve; four children: David (Emily) McCleve, Emily (Silas) Andersen, Felicia (Joshua) Wilberg, Sarah (Jayze) Flake, and 12 grandchildren.
John has been reunited with his mother and father, grandson Alma and brother-in-law Leonard Chapple.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at the Main Street Church located at 48 Main Street in Snowflake, with a viewing at 10-10:45 a.m., and the graveside service at 12 p.m. at RV Mike Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake. An evening viewing was held at the same location Thursday, March 5.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the McCleve family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
