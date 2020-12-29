John Philip Pearce, Jr., 85, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at his home in St. Johns. He was born Sept. 29, 1935 in Huntington Park, California, the son of John Philip Pearce, Sr. and Ruby Lee Shields.
John was a loving husband and father. He was very kind with a big heart and was a very generous person. John was an electronic field engineer and served his country in the United States Air Force and was very patriotic.
John is survived by his wife, Martina Pearce, St. Johns; sons, Jeffrey Pearce, Colorado; James Pearce, St. Johns; daughter, Susan Seymour, Salt Lake City, Utah; grandsons, David Stevens, Erik Seymour and sister, Sherri Gaines, Seattle, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for John’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
