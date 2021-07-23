John Reidhead

On the 17TH day of July, John Henry Reidhead, went to be with the angels on high and his Heavenly Father in the glorious clouds of Heaven. John was born October 18, 1966 in Show Low, Arizona. John is survived by his mother, Delma Juanita Reidhead and father, Bruce Odell Reidhead as well as his four siblings: Joey, Lori, Clifford , and Toby; John also had four children: Jerry (Riah) , Shyanne (Dallin), Josh and Jake. As time progressed he was blessed with five wonderful grandchildren: We We, Ro Ro, J Money, Goose Goose and new baby on her way and all his many nieces and nephews that loved him most…
He will be laid to rest July 24th in the Show Low Cemetery with services starting at 10:00 at the Downtown Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 N. 11TH ST Show Low with a viewing one hour prior. There will also be a viewing on Friday evening the 23rd at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9TH ST. Show Low from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.
John was known by many names: John Henry, Dad, Uncle John, Bobbie, Dr. Love and Chottie. He also was a proud Buffalo of Hugo High School in Hugo Oklahoma.
John chose to live life to the fullest and he touched so many. He loved every youth athlete that came through the White Mountains as well as many coaches and their programs. He never knew a stranger and instead of a stray dog or alley cat he would bring home every human being down on their luck for a warm meal or the shirt of his back. He loved every baby he came across. It didn’t matter if they were in a Church house or in the Good Will Store John loved them all and oooh how he loved a great Good Will store.
If ever there were a fish to catch or a flower to plant, he was the first one there and the last to leave. He truly was Dr. Love on and off the radio. He lived for Power 95.7 Hot FM and held his love and friendship with Jean Barton to the highest….
He loved his children and grandchildren most of all and loved to make anyone laugh so when you cry today laugh for him and when you fill lonely hug your baby and watch them smile. And, last but not least when he would always leave the room he would always say “I’ll See You on The Radio!” So, when you turn on your radio and put the volume just right and listen really, really close you can hear him to say “Reidhead catches the ball on the 30 to the 20 to the 10 Touch Down Reidhead!! Go Cougars !!………”
“Love You John We Will Never Forget.”
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories, would like to sign our online guestbook or send private condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.