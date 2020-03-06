John Wayne Sord entered into rest Feb. 27, 2020, at his home in Snowflake. He was born April 10, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, to John and Mary Sord.
John has two brothers, Alan and Bryan, and one sister, Susan. He joined the Air Force in 1970 and served in Viet Nam. John married in 1978 to Debra and became a dad to her two boys from a prior marriage. With Debra, he has a son, Shannon (Oct. 1979) and a daughter Valerie (April 1992). John moved to Snowflake, in 1998. He loved woodworking and sandstone.
John is survived by his daughter, Valerie; son Shannon; son Greg Dilger; brother Alan; and brother, Bryan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Sord; and his son, Phillip Dieger; and sister Susan Sord.
Services were held March 3, 2020, at the Silver Creek Mortuary Chapel.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Sord family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
