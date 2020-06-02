John Wycliffe, Sr.

John Thomas “Johnny” Wycliffe, Sr. of Whiteriver, passed away on May 26, in Scottsdale. He was 75. Johnny was born on November 6, 1944 in East Fork, to the late, Simon and Aurelia (Kasey) Wycliffe.
Johnny worked for the White Mountain Apache Tribe for 25 years before he retired. He enjoyed joyrides, fishing and singing.
He is survived by his children, Doreen Clay, Connie Wycliffe, Johanna and Newton Thompson; brothers, Tony Wycliffe and Max Wycliffe; nieces, Ulita Mae Wycliffe, Toni Wycliffe, Jennifer Wycliffe, Rachel Wycliffe and Barbara Wycliffe; nephews, Charles Wycliffe, Nathaniel Wycliffe Sr., Brian Wycliffe, TJ Wycliffe and Billy Wycliffe; grandchildren, Crystala Manzo, Manuelita Manzo, Monica Bonito, Alexis Bonito, Aurelia Wycliffe, Feranda Garcia, Selena Caddo, Faith Wycliffe-Nashio, Kiana Thompson, Norwyn Thompson, Juakeen Wycliffe, Justine Wycliffe and Jessica Cook; 20 great-grandchildren and many extended family members and friends.
Family graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 5, at the Sunrise Cemetery in East Fork. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic all family members attending are required to follow the Tribal Council resolution regarding funeral services.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
