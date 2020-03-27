Johnney L. West died March 17, 2020, in Show Low. He was born May 8, 1940 to James C. West and Edaleona West in Oneida, Tennessee.
Johnney is survived by two sons: John West Jr. and wife, David West and wife; one daughter Marilyn Kay West; three sisters: Fay, Patsey, and Anna and two brothers: Raymond and Jack.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy West and eight other family members.
A celebration of life will be held will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at the White Mountain Lake in Show Low.
Silver Creek Mortuary of Pinetop handled arrangements. To share condolences with the West family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
