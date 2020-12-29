On Dec. 18, 2020, Johnny Clendon, 80, went home to be with the Lord and his wife, Mary Jane Clendon. Johnny was born on August 17, 1940 to Mason and Cora Opah Clendon in Canyon Day, Arizona.
Within his lifetime, Johnny worked for forestry, he was a butcher, he worked at the sawmill, he was a police officer, and a certified paramedic. He retired from work being a maintenance mechanic at the IHS Hospital in Whiteriver. He was also a dedicated church member at Whiteriver Assembly of God Church. Johnny was known for traveling to all of Alchesay High School’s sporting events and being a Green Bay Packers fan.
He is survived by his brother, Nathan Speedy Clendon; his brother-in-law, Hazard Walker; sisters-in-law, Dorine Clendon and Nannie Walker; children, Veldon and Deborah Clendon, Randy and Theda Walker, Jonathan and Leona Clendon, Gary and Marna Joe, Rudy Clendon, and Matthew and Marlinda Rustin; 26 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Dream City Church: White Mountains in Lakeside, Arizona. His final resting place will be in the Canyon Day Cemetery in Canyon Day, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
