Johnny Hunt

Johnny Mark Hunt, 61, died peacefully Nov. 6, 2019, at his home in Snowflake, after an extended battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 13, 1958, in St. Johns, the son of Edwin Lewis Hunt and Beverly Jean Hunt (Martin) weighing a mere 2 lbs. 13 oz.
As a very young boy, Johnny's most favorite activity was playing with toy Tonka trucks in the mud and dirt in the backyard of his family home. Johnny Mark attended all his schooling in Snowflake where he spent his entire life. He was a graduate of the class of 1977 and was proud to be a Snowflake High Lobo. Despite Johnny's fragile start to life, he grew to be 6'4''.
On Dec. 1, 1990, Johnny married the love of his life, Janet Marie Watson, at the Bonaparte Opera House in Iowa after sharing a telephone courtship. They enjoyed many happy years together with Janet being his loving caretaker until the very end.
Johnny Mark was and will always be known and respected for being a loyal, hard-working and extremely dedicated employee at Reidhead's Sand and Rock where he worked for over 30 years. He even worked during the early stages of his illness despite his doctor's "suggestions" to take time off. He absolutely loved his job and was a great provider for his family.
In addition to his father, Edd Hunt, Johnny was preceded in death by his sister, Joni Hunt-Davis and brother Edwin Lewis Hunt.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Beverly Hunt; are his wife, Janet Hunt; sons Jordan Hunt (Taylor), Marcus Hunt (Nick) and daughter Miranda Davis (Carey); sister Jackie Yarn (Ben); brother Kelly Hunt (Andie); sister Jodie Holt (Jeremy); and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of a funeral, the family held a private viewing, and a celebration of life Friday, Nov. 8, at the Main Street Church building in Snowflake. Johnny Mark's final resting place will be in Iowa.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Hunt family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
