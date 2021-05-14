Johnny Keathley

Johnny Lee Keathley, 66, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Eagar. He was born June 12, 1954, in Modesto, California, the son of LeLand and Marjorie Keathley.
Rosary will be held Friday, May 14, 2021 at 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Springerville. A memorial Mass will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. also at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Johnny’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
