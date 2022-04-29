Johnny Mack

Johnny Gene Mack was born on May 20, 1957 and raised in McNary, Arizona. He was the youngest of 8 children born to Grady and Wydell Mack. Johnny attended McNary Elementary School and graduated from McNary High School in 1978. Johnny held many hats including volunteer Fire Chief of the White Mountain Apache Tribe Fire Department. He was also a volunteer for the Pine-lakeside Fire Department. Johnny worked until 2016 with the City of Pinetop-Lakeside Road Department until medical problems forced him to retire. He continued to fish and watch his family grow while enjoying his grandchildren. Johnny passed away in Phoenix, Arizona on April 19, 2022, a day after his and his wife’s, Evelyn, 35th wedding anniversary. Johnny leaves his cherished wife, Evelyn Mack; daughter: Kelly Hastings Sabajo; son: Johnathon L. Mack and daughters: Sunceria Mack and Laura Mack. Services will take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Viewing at 11 am and services at 12 pm. Please join the family at Silver Creek Mortuary 440 East White Mountain Blvd, as they transport his body to Blooming Grove Missionary Baptist Church 4325 Yuma lane, Lakeside, Arizona.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Mack Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.