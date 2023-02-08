Jolene VanNoy Hunt, 68, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her spouse, children and grandchildren, on Friday, February 3, 2023 in St. Johns, Arizona. She was born June 1, 1953 in Afton, Wyoming, the daughter of DeVon Issac VanNoy and Lavon Miriam Edgren.
Jolene was raised in Preston, Idaho; her older sister and brother were much older, so Jolene was raised as an only child. She loved her parents and was loved by her parents.
Jolene loved life and enjoyed working in her parents' employment. She attended Ricks College (BYU-Idaho) but eventually settled on Arizona State University, where she met her husband, Timothy Hunt, who had just returned home from a church mission. Jolene and Timothy were married in Logan, Utah, on July 12, 1974.
She is survived by her children, Teleysha (Jason) Smith, Timothy Brandon (Michelle) Hunt, Derek Decatur (Tasha) Hunt, Weldon Jarel (Catana) Hunt, Delsin Devan (Jessica) Hunt and sister, Lorna Linford Thomas. She loved her family fiercely and her 12 grandchildren.
She was strong in her faith in Jesus Christ and served continually in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She fought for 28 years through accident, cancer and bowel surgeries and finally succumbed to cancer. She will be missed by many and her husband will join her, but not too soon.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, St. Johns Stake Center, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the services at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Jolene’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
