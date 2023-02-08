Jolene VanNoy Hunt, 68, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her spouse, children and grandchildren, on Friday, February 3, 2023 in St. Johns, Arizona. She was born June 1, 1953 in Afton, Wyoming, the daughter of DeVon Issac VanNoy and Lavon Miriam Edgren.

Jolene was raised in Preston, Idaho; her older sister and brother were much older, so Jolene was raised as an only child. She loved her parents and was loved by her parents.

