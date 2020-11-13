JoLyn Shumway Nodal, of Show Low, Arizona, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 with her family at her side. JoLyn was born on April 21, 1949 to Arthur Ray and Ardith (Zufelt) Shumway in Moab, Utah.
She's now having a grand reunion with her parents, Arthur Ray and Ardith Zufelt Shumway and her brother Dick Ray, sister, Heidi and her beloved granddaughter Serenity "Rennie Ren" Spencer, along with many other family and friends.
Her example lives on in the lives of her husband Bob; sons, Waylon (Patti) and Blue (Tamera); daughter, Tara (Tony); 20 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; brothers, Merrill (Renie), Kevin (Laurie), Bud (Melissa); sisters, Pandora (Paul), Shane, Vickie (Clayton); her dear aunts, Joan and Doris and numerous cousins.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Linden Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (971 Timberland Road, Show Low, AZ).
The family would like to thank Hospice Compassus for and Dr. Goodman for their amazing care and kindness.
To view the full obituary, to sign the online guest book, or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.