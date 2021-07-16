Jon Leonard

Jon Christopher Leonard (11/13/1980 – 12/08/2020). Apache Name: “Níí Bóh” (Round/Chubby-Face). Coached by legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Jon was adventurous, loved animals, avid fisher, athlete, sports fan, family man, loved making people laugh, & proud of his Apache heritage. Jon moved to Florida and worked for Leonard’s Roofing. He leaves behind his wife Jodie Saylor, children: Emmett, Emily, and Asa, and brothers: Nickolas and Alexander Leonard. Memorial Service will be held on July 24, 2021, at 2:00PM at the Whiteriver Lutheran Church in Whiteriver, AZ."
