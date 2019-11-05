Jon Nelson, 73, died Oct. 12, 2019, at his home in Lakeside from a long time pain and illnesses.
He left behind Tammy and his children: Matthew, Stefani, (preceding in death sons Jonny and Joseph Nelson); grandson Joezy; sisters: Judy, Janet and Barbara (preceding in death Linda); nieces and nephews, family and friends.
He loved the outdoors and so much more. Golfing with his buddies and fishing. He’ll be missed.
So much gratitude for the caring and giving to the Lakeside Timber Mesa Fire/EMT’s, Kompo, his doctors, Meals on Wheels, Compassus Hospice, Science Care and all his support.
A celebration of life will be planned in the spring/summer.
In lieu of flowers to assist in various expenses, please send to TJ Nelson@ P.O. Box 1664, Lakeside, AZ 85929.
