Jonas DeHose went to be with Lord on Oct. 31, 2020 in Lakeside, Arizona surrounded by loved ones, peacefully, after a long battle of illness. Jonas was born in Cibecue, Arizona on Sept. 13, 1939 to parents James and Minnie DeHose.
He loved fishing, hunting and going to Lutheran church. Jonas married the late Bobbie Henry DeHose and worked as a part time cowboy and later worked for the Sawmill in Cibecue, Arizona. He liked to build houses and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by his kids, family, friends and grandchildren.
Jonas is survived by his sister, Rena Gregg; sister in law, Gussie DeHose; brother in law, Helbert Henry Sr; his children, Geraldine DeHose Peaches, Ruthie DeHose Aday, Murphy DeHose, Garrison DeHose, Leonard DeHose, Patrick DeHose and Kevin Henry.
Preceded in death by his parents, James & Minnie DeHose; Brothers, Lonnie DeHose Sr, Francis DeHose, Levi DeHose; sisters, Marie Gregg, Laura Endfield; his wife, Bobbie DeHose.
A viewing will be held Thursday, November 05, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop, AZ. Graveside service will be on Friday, November 06, 2020 at 10:00 am at Henry Family Plot, Cibecue, AZ. Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the DeHose family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
