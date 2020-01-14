Jonathan Dazen Jr. the Lord gave, the Lord taketh Jan. 5, 2020, in Whiteriver. He was born Nov. 16, 1967, to Lavaine and Jonathan Dazen Sr.
Jonathan grew up in East Fork. He was a confirmed member of the East Fork Lutheran Church. Graduated from Central High School in Phoenix. He was a talented guitar player. As a young boy he was in a band with his brothers “The Dazen Brothers” as an adult he formed a band “R55.” He was also a talented artist, devoted son, father and grandfather. Loved to help anyone who asked.
Jonathan is survived by his parents, Jonathan Sr. and Lavaine Dazen; son Jacque Jeff Dazen; daughters: Janine Dazen, Summer Dazen and Aloyse Declay; and 16 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Donovan Dazen.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 13, at the Lutheran Christian Church in East Fork, Arizona at p.m. with a viewing at 10 a.m. Graveside service will follow the service. If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Dazen family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
