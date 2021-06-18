Jonette Armstrong passed away Friday June 11, 2021, at home surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Donald Armstrong of Vernon AZ and her son Joe Armstrong and wife Andrea of Flagstaff AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents Joe E. and Annette Smith of Cliff NM.
A small family gathering will be held at home at a future date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
