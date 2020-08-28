Joni Hadley

Joni Patterson Hadley entered eternal rest on August 19, 2020 in San Carlos, Arizona after a long battle with illness she finally received her angel wings and made heaven her home.
Joni was born in Cibecue, Arizona on June 3, 1968 to parents Seriah Chissay and Pat Patterson (deceased). She lived the remainder of her years in San Carlos with her husband, Darwin Hadley. She is survived by one son, four daughters, two grandsons, eight granddaughters.
She is preceded in death by her father, Pat; her sister, Patricia; daughter, Janie and many more family and friends.
Graveside service will held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sunny Side Cemetery, Cibecue, Arizona.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
To share condolences with the Hadley family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
