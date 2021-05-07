Jordan Brewer

Jordan Vidal Brewer found peace on April 29, 2021, in Taylor, Arizona. He was born July 3, 1986 to Everett Brewer and Jennifer (Cotney) Brewer in Show Low, Arizona.
The Visitation is Friday, May 7, 2021, 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Silver Creek Mortuary Chapel, Taylor. A Celebration of Life Service is Saturday, May 8, 1:00 PM, The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 300 W Willow Lane. In lieu of flowers, please post a memory or inspiration on silvercreekmortuary.com where the full obituary is posted.
