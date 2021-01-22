Jordan Lavender went to be with Lord on Jan. 12, 2021 in Show Low, AZ. Jordan was born on June 6, 1942 and lived in Cibecue, Arizona for many years. He attended church as much as he could and enjoyed playing guitar and singing for the Lord.
Jordan is survived by his daughters, Nyla, Cheri and Koko Lavender; son, Billy Lavender; many nieces and nephews.
Jordan is preceded in death by his wife, Idabell Janeway Lavender; sister, Eunice Tessler and Glendora Janeway.
A viewing will be at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 9:00 am followed by a graveside service at Sandy Rock Cemetery at 1 p.m. in Cibecue.
