Jose Juan Valencia of Vernon, Arizona passed away on Jan. 11, 2021 in Show Low, Arizona. He was 80. Jose was born on August 20, 1940 in Eloy, Arizona to his parents, Jesus and Adelaida (Burrleul) Valencia.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to joke around. He retired from the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier.
He is survived by his wife, Lydia Valencia; children, Lawrence Valencia, John Valencia Sr., Mateo Valencia Sr., Robin Valencia and Richard Valencia; 7 grandchildren; siblings, Miguel Valencia, Francis Valencia, Mary Alice Elizondo and Mary Jessie Valencia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three grandchildren.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
