Jose Pacheco

Jose Luis Gonzalez Pacheco, 65, died Sat., April 11, 2020. He was born March 19, 1955 in Cd. Madera Chihuahua Mexico, the son of Samuel Gonzalez and Candelaria Pacheco.
Jose was a mill worker. He is survived by his wife, Olga Alicia Gonzalez, son, Agustin Gonzalez, Eagar; daughters, Teresa Gonzalez, Phoenix; Susana Gonzalez, Cd. Madera Chihuahua Mexico; Victoria Gonzalez, Cd. Madera Chihuahua Mexico; Aglae Gonzalez, Cd. Madera Chihuahua Mexico; brothers, Oscar Gonzalez, Samuel Gonzalez, Salvador Gonzalez, sister, Dora Gonzalez and 6 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Candelario Gonzalez.
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements. To leave special memories, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
