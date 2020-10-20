Joseph Anderson

Joseph Smith Anderson, 90, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home in Surprise. He was born February 7, 1930 in Colonia Pacheco, Mexico. He was the youngest of 9 children born to William Anderson and Myrtle Amy Palmer Anderson.
Joseph married Mary Josephine Parker December 10, 1952. Their son, Michael Joseph was born September 19, 1953. Joseph enlisted in the United States Navy January 1, 1955 and served on 2 ships, the USS Essex (CVA-9) and the USS Polex (AKS-4). He received an honorable discharge from the Navy December 28, 1959.
On December 28, 1960, Joseph married Bertha Johanna DeVillers. On April 14, 2006, Joseph married Nancy Darnell. They were together in their home; Nancy caring for his every need when he peacefully passed away.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Nancy Durnell; son, Michael (Mary) Anderson, two grandchildren, Avery Michael and Courtney and great-grandson, Brice Michael. He is also survived by his step-sons, Gordon (Karen) Gregg, Carmjohn (Janine) de Stefano, George de Stafano, Stephen (Judy) de Stefano, Perry (Evon) de Stefano, 13 step-grandchildren and three great- step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings, Mabel, Leonard, Verda, Flora, William, Hazel, Myrtle Eva, and Melvin and his previous wives.
A viewing will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Joseph’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements
