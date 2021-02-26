Joseph Benavidez

Joseph A. "Joe" Benavidez, 79, of Springerville, Arizona, passed away, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Show Low, Arizona.
Joe was born June 6, 1941, in Rowe, New Mexico to Thomas and Catalina "Katie" Benavidez. Joe was well known by many for his big heart and helping those in need. He loved spending time with family, fishing, being outdoors, singing and trying to play the guitar. He enjoyed meeting new people and swapping stories of love and adventure. He was also well known for his stylish hats and nicknames, including Sincerely and Cinnamon Bear.
Joe is survived by his three sons: Eddie, Joseph and Tony Benavidez; daughter, Connie Hunter; eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and two sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be announced by the family at a later date. Until then, "see you later Alligator."
Those who would like to send private condolences, or sign the online guestbook, we invite you to visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.