Joseph Norman "Joe" Dise died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona following a brief illness. He was 72 years old. Joe was born on a Wednesday, May 26, 1948, in Hanover, York County, Pennsylvania to his parents, the late Arthur and Phyllis (Roser) Dise.
Although a Pennsylvania native, Joe enjoyed living in beautiful Arizona for the past four decades. He was a US Army veteran and served two tours during the Vietnam War in Vietnam as a MP paratrooper.
Joe is survived by his wife, Jenni Dise, as well as many other relatives and friends who will miss him and, forever, keep his memory in their hearts. Private services will be held. Memorial contributions to any Veterans Associations have been suggested by his family.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.