Joseph Lindt

Joseph Clyde Lindt of Show Low, Arizona passed away on June 9, 2021. He was 71. Joseph was born on June 2, 1949 in Munic, Germany.
He is survived by his wife, Rose; daughters, Catherine and Shanna; grandchildren, Joshua, Taylor, Tianna, Javan, Irene and Alice.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary Show Low. Graveside will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at the Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at Camp Navajo in Bellmont, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and to view full obituary visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
