Joseph Markle

Joseph Howard Markle, 77, of Tucson, died March 11, 2020, with his family at his bedside after battling a lengthy illness.
He was born Dec. 9,1942, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Joseph George Markle and Nelly Victoria Biggar, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by LaRue Taylor Poust and Pearl Biggar, and his half-brother Christopher Markle.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Edith Louise Kirby and his two daughters, Melynda (Langdon) Fenn and Krista (Paul) Shively as well as his sister Vicky Schmidt, his four half-siblings and their spouses, nieces and nephews and five grandsons.
Joe grew up in Hughesville, Pennsylvania and was raised by his aunt and uncle on a farm. His upbringing there and the accompanying experiences undoubtedly engrained in him his hard working habits and provided the foundation for the many hobbies and skills he enjoyed through his life. He graduated from Lycoming College with a bachelor’s degree in English and went on to receive a master’s degree in Education from the University of Arizona. He left Pennsylvania after college and began his first career as an English teacher in Eli, Nevada and then moved to Tucson where he continued teaching for several more years. As a second career, Joe moved to real estate for some time and eventually ended up working for Hughes/Raytheon from which he retired in 2002.
Joe had many talents that he developed and shared with those he knew and loved. He crafted beautiful silver, turquoise, and coral jewelry, he worked with copper and other metals making many items to beautify their home, and was well-known as someone who would be willing to help fix or mend most any item brought to him. He rebuilt cars, he fixed those that broke, and mastered any trade he attempted. Ultimately, he and his wife built a second home in Red Hill, New Mexico where he loved to spend the most of his time enjoying the nicer weather, working with the volunteer Fire Department for a time, and riding his quad around the surrounding landscapes. Although he once raced go-karts, his rides on “Oscar” around the state and to Yellowstone were some of his fondest times.
His wit and humor were not lost on anyone and were shared with everyone he met. He loved to make people smile and did so until the very end.
