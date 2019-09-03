Joseph William Paglia, 70, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Nutrioso. He was born Oct. 15, 1948, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the son of Nando and Virginia Paglia.
Joseph served his country in the United States Navy from 1969-1973 and was a caretaker for 25 years.
He is survived by his son, David Paglia of Loveland, Colorado and three grandchildren.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Joseph’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary of Eagar handled arrangements.
