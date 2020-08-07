Joseph S. Szymanski passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones in his home in Show Low, Arizona, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the age of 65. He was born on March 8, 1955, to Joseph D. Szymanski and Dorothy Etta Mae Weslowski.
Joe lived in Alpena, Michigan, where he was born, Tucson, Arizona, and finally in Show Low, Arizona. He loved fishing, hunting, and hobbies including wood working. Joe is married to Betsy Szymanski. He serviced his apprenticeship in the Pipefitter's Union and worked for the city of Tucson for over 25 years. He was a Jehovah's Witness.
Joe is survived by: Joseph Szymanski and Dorothy Weslowski, his parents: Betsy Szymanski, his wife; Julie Verna (Vince), his daughter; Clint Szymanski, his son; Kerry Szymanski (Denise) and Ryan Weslowski, his brothers; Tawny Kelly (Frank), his sister; and Hayleigh Szymanski and Joey Szymanski, his two grandchildren.
The interment and graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Show Low Cemetery in Show Low, Arizona. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
To share condolences with the Szymanski family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
