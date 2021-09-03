Josephine Martin

Josephine Ann (JoAnn) Martin died peacefully in her sleep on August 25, 2021. She was born on July 1, 1935, in Mesa, Arizona. Her parents were Blaine and Mildred Freestone. JoAnn attended school in Mesa where she met and fell in love with her sweetheart, Ken Martin. She married Ken at the age of 17 for time and all eternity in the Mesa, Arizona temple. She and Ken had six children: Ken, Kyle, Laura, Jolinda, Derek and Cari. Jolinda died when she was 13, and JoAnn sorely missed her every day. Towards the end of her life JoAnn looked forward to a joyful reunion with Jolinda. JoAnn was a full-time mother, and her greatest joy was her family life with Ken and her children.
JoAnn was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served faithfully in many different callings. She had a special sense to know how to serve people with love and compassion, and had the ability to make others feel important and loved.
JoAnn’s 25 grandchildren all knew how much their grandma loved them. She was able to make each one feel like she loved them the most. She often put on special events for the grandkids like movie nights, and usually concluded the event with her homemade shakes.
JoAnn’s loving manner, good sense of humor and laughter will be missed by all who know and loved her. A viewing will be held on Sunday September 5th from 6-8 PM at the Silver Creek Mortuary at 745 Paper Mill Road in Taylor, Arizona. Her funeral service will be at the Centennial Stake Center on the corner of 900 South and 200 West in Snowflake on Monday September 6th at 10:00 AM. All who knew and loved her are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.