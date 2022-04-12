Joshua Sample passed away April 1, 2022. He was an amazing dad, son, brother, uncle, relative, and friend.

His three boys will greatly miss him. They were his world and he made sure they knew it.

Towing and working on cars are what he loved to do most with his dad.

He was loved and will be missed by more people than there is to count.

Services handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary ~ Holbrook.

To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary

