Joshua Walker

Joshua Dio Walker entered eternal rest June 19, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born November 15, 1989 to Arlinda Clendon and Gary Walker. He enjoyed going to rivers and lakes and listening to music. He enjoyed the company of friends.
He is survived by his children: Colton Walker and Ruth Dickens Walker and brother: Michael Clendon.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Canyon Day Cemetery with a viewing starting at 9 a.m. on Monday June 28, 2021.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Walker family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
