Jovacka Armstrong

Jovacka Sue Armstrong embraced Jesus on November 22, 2020 at the Banner Medical Center in Tucson, AZ. She was born on May 24, 1984 to Novack and JoAnn Armstrong.
Jovacka grew up in Cibecue, AZ but she fell in love with McNary, AZ where she last resided. Jovacka attended Cibecue Day School. She loved her two boys and loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed sweet treats, baking, cleaning and cooking.
Jovacka is survived by her parents: Novack and JoAnn Armstrong; companion: Danny Moody; children: Jay Vaughn Francisco and Carlos Quintero; granddaughter: Khloe Francisco; sisters: Leatrice Janeway, Rebecka Armstrong and Sandy Danford and brothers: Joshua Armstrong, Donovan Armstrong and Duwon Hardrick. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Harley & Glendora Janeway and Julius & Annie Armstrong.
A viewing will be held at the Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, AZ on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Open Range Cemetery in Cibecue, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Armstrong Family please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
