Jovita Gonzales

Jovita M. Gonzales, 98, died peacefully Jan. 4, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born Sept. 3, 1921, in Deming, New Mexico, to Jose Marquez and Higinia Salazar the second of seven children.
She was the beloved wife of Procopio J. Gonzales. They were married Sept. 8, 1940 in Socorro, New Mexico, and later moved to Snowflake in 1946. There they would raise their children, three sons: Juan B., Gilbert and William and three daughters: Pat, Arminda and Dora and live out the rest of their lives in Snowflake.
Jovita was a devout Catholic and served faithfully in her church. She felt a need to help and provide CCD to the children who lived in the area. There were 25 children who were able to receive their First Communion due to her dedication. It was a privilege for Jovita and Procopio along with many other families who helped in the fundraising efforts to build and dedicate the first Catholic church in Snowflake which, is called Our Lady of the Snow.
She loved to travel and went to the Holy Land three times. Once on a pilgrimage with the Bishop of Gallup, once with her daughter Arminda and once with her sister Anita. She was also able to go on a pilgrimage to Mexico City where she visited the Virgin of Guadalupe. She has enjoyed many of Gods creations.
Her first granddaughter had a hard time pronouncing Abuelita which means grandma in Spanish so, Tita would be her name. All her grand, great and great-great grandchildren loved their Tita and knew she loved them so much. "We were so blessed to have had her with us for so long, she made each of us feel extra special. We love our Tita and will treasure her and our memories forever."
Jovita is survived by her children: Juan B. (Filomena) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Pat (Robert Cotney of Snowflake, Arminda Jaramillo of Williams, Wanda Gonzales (daughter-in-law) of Prescott, William J. (Georgia) of Snowflake, Dora E. of Snowflake; 27 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren; brother Ruben Marquez and sister Belen Parra.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Procopio J. Gonzales, parents Jose Marquez and Higinia Salazar, son Gilbert R. Gonzales, grandsons: Gregory Earl Cotney and Jacob Gonzalez, granddaughters: Misty Dawn Gonzales and Vickie McCray, brothers: Alfredo Marquez, Manuel Marquez, and Arturo Marquez and sister Anita Hernandez.
The viewing will be held from 6-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, followed by a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church, 1655 Main St in Snowflake. Funeral of christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church. Interment will follow at the Mike "RV" Ramsey Memorial Cemetery, 390 South 4th West in Snowflake.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Gonzales family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
