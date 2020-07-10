Joy Dean Cline passed away at her home in Snowflake, Arizona, in the arms of her loving husband, Carl, on June 28, 2020, and went to be the Lord. She was born to Lawrence and Vera Reshaw on November 2, 1930.
Joy was a member of the Calvary Church. She married Carl Cline and lived in the southwest states, starting with California, then New Mexico, and after that to Nevada with her final resting place in Snowflake, Arizona. She had been a member of the Red Hat Society. Joy always had a book on the go. She had a coffee morning with her friends. Joy loved to play cards with family and friends. She usually won the game.
Joy is survived by her spouse, Carl Cline; children, Craig Guderian, Debra MacDonald, and Connie Oftedahl. She also left behind nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Joy is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Peggy Guderian.
The family is waiting for family to be able to travel from afar before they can set a date for the Celebration of Life. "Our loss is Heaven's Gain!"
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements.
To share condolences with the Cline family, Visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
