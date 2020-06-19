Delmarina Joyce "Joy" Elgo died, unexpectedly, on Tuesday, June 9, at her home in Cibecue, at the age of 43. She was born on a Saturday, February 26, 1977, in San Carlos, Gila County, Arizona to Pastor Delmer and Norma (Edwards) Tessay.
Joy married her high school sweetheart, Johnson "Beans" Elgo, Jr., on October 23, 1993, in Cibecue. They most recently celebrated 26 years of marriage. For 13 years, Joy worked as a Wild Land Firefighter. Later she went on to receive a Certificate of Phlebotomy as well as her Certificate to become a Certified Nurse’s Assistant from Northland Pioneer College. She possessed an incredible work ethic and taught her family, by example, the importance of hard work. She thoroughly enjoyed cooking and cleaning. Needless to say, she kept a very neat and tidy home. When she wasn't too busy working to take care of her family, Joy enjoyed taking walks, the longer the walk, the better! She enjoyed the beauty of the world around her. Joy was a member of the Cibecue Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Nothing meant more to her than her family. She worked tirelessly tending to their needs and she loved each member of her family more than words can ever express. She will be missed a great deal by everyone who's had the privilege to know and to love her.
Joy is survived by her husband, Johnson Elgo, Jr. of Cibecue; her parents, Norma and Pastor Delmer Tessay, Sr. of Cibecue; her children: Jaiyoun D. Elgo and Kimora Joy Elgo of Cibecue; her granddaughter, Jayda Elgo of San Carlos; her siblings: Earlena Tessay of McNary, Delmer (Corrian) Tessay, Jr. of Cibecue and her godson, Theron Cosay, Jr.
The public viewing will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, June 19, at Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low, Arizona. However, due to the COVID-19 health crisis, only ten people at a time will be allowed into the mortuary. As those ten people leave, an additional ten people will be allowed to enter, and so on and so on.
Her family asks that visits to pay respects to the open casket be brief, as to allow as many as possible to view. The visitation will conclude promptly at 3 p.m. The graveside service and interment will begin at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 20, at the Open Range Cemetery in Cibecue.
Joy's family is thankful for the many expressions of sympathy they have received during this difficult time and are especially grateful for the prayers offered up in their behalf. They rejoice in knowing that Families Are Forever.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, we invite you to visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.