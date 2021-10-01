We regretfully announce the passing of Joy Theodore Pearce, of Linden, (Show Low) Arizona. Joy passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Summit Regional Medical Center in Show Low, Arizona. He was born February 15, 1935, to James Lowell Pearce and Ione Rogers Pearce.
Joy (86) is survived by his wife, Beth Shumway Pearce; his sisters: Clea Adams, Buena Heppler, and Leone Reidhead. His children include Joy Theodore Pearce, Jr. (Joan F.), Dorcie Pearce Blake (Jeffrey B.), Kim Joel Pearce (Maylene W.), Scott Lynn Pearce, Ione Pearce Horlacher (David H.), Kendall Lowell Pearce (deceased), James Shumway Pearce (Ann R.), and Ross Noble Pearce. In addition, Joy has 38 grandchildren and 60 great-grandchildren.
Joy was a lifelong member of the community. His motto was “It’s A ‘Joy’ to serve you”. He served as president and member of the Show Low School board for many years. Joy T. Pearce Construction Inc. provided foundation materials for many businesses, schools, airports and roads in the White Mountain area.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Joy served in many positions including Regional Agent to the Presiding Bishop’s office, as counselor in the Show Low Stake presidency, high councilor in the Snowflake Stake, bishop of the Show Low 3rd Ward, branch president of the Cibecue Branch, Young Men’s president and numerous other callings. As a young man, Joy served as a missionary to the North Central States Mission. As a couple, Joy and Beth served missions in the Snowflake Cannery, the Snowflake Temple, Kenya Nairobi Africa Mission, and Maryland Baltimore Mission.
The viewing will be from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Friday, October 8, 2021, at Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low, Arizona. The funeral will begin 10:00 A.M., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Show Low Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1401 W. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low, where the final viewing will be from 8:30 A.M. to 9:45 A.M. The concluding service and interment will immediately follow at the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
