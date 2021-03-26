Joyce Bradley

Joyce Despain Bradley, 75, of Snowflake, died after a brief illness on March 17, 2021, in Murray, Utah. She was born on Jan. 26, 1946, to Richard and Mae Despain, in Snowflake.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Snowflake Main Street Chapel, with burial in the Snowflake Cemetery. There will be a viewing that morning from 10 to 10:45.
The family is very grateful for the prayers and messages of love and support from Joyce’s many friends.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
Visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences or to view the full obituary.
