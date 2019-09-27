Joyce Brown

Joyce Ann Brown, 77, died Sept. 19, 2019, surrounded by family following a serious illness. She was a beautiful caring soul and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Joyce was born May 25, 1942. in Monterey, Minnesota to Gilbert and Charlotte Brown, the second of four daughters.
Her younger years were spent on the farm. After graduating she worked as a secretary and in the '70s moved to Arizona, where she worked in several banks and the Sheriff’s Department in Globe. She moved to Show Low in 1987 and was finance director for the Pinetop Fire District for 17 years. They named her the Firehouse Angel.
She met the love of her life, Ron Powell, and retired in 2004 to do RV traveling and fishing with Ron and their dog Kelly. Her passion in life was dogs and all kinds of animals and birds. She loved feeding the quail and cardinals in her backyard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and two younger sisters, her niece, brother-in-law, two special pups and “Dear Old Dad” Bill Stinson Sr. who we are sure met her with his hands on his hips saying “Where the hell have you been?”
She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Peterson; nieces Brenda, Tessa and Josie; nephews Jason, Joe and Axel; extended brother and sister Bill Stinson Jr. and Carolyn Marquette; her significant other, Ron Powell and stepchildren Jeff and Rhonda Powell; and step grandchildren Jayme, Jessi, Sonni Ann and Chicki.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 5, at Pinetop Fire Station 12, 5976 Buck Springs Rd.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society or cancer charity of choice.
