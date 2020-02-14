Joyce Planque

Joyce Lynn Planque, 56, died peacefully Jan. 10, 2020, in her sleep at her home with her husband by her side. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother of four and she will be dearly missed.
Joyce was a painter, worked in customer service and owner of Mountain Fresh Janitorial, a company that served the White Mountains for many years. She was an awesome woman with a good sense of humor, even when she was sick. She was still her ornery self and cracking jokes. She was one of the strongest women you’ve ever met. Even through her impending death she never cried or complained.
Upon Joyce’s wishes there will be no services held for her. She didn’t want anyone to grieve and cry for her.
To all that knew Joyce, let’s just cherish the good times and memories that we had with her. We all love you and will miss you until we meet again in Heaven.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
