Joyce Reed, 84, of Show Low, Arizona passed away on November 29, 2022. She joined her wonderful husband Tom Reed, Mother Rena Mae, father Woodrow Oliver, youngest son Jimmy Wayne Williams, daughter Tammy Ray Mondragon, and three siblings Eddie Clonts, Natlie Hoxie and Nikki Woodrum in heaven.
Joyce was born in Lordsburg, New Mexico on April 13, 1938. She accomplished everything she set her mind to. She worked as a beautician, dietitian for Kino Community Hospital, semi truck team driver with her husband Tom for many years, and loved being an usher at St Rita's Catholic Church in Show Low.
She dedicated herself in her younger years to being an amazing mother of five kids: Debra McCargo of Tucson (five grandchildren, 13 great-grandkids and 3 great-great grandchildren), Freda and Derrick Hall of Montrose, Colorado (three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren), Tammy and Roland Mondragon of Sandy Valley, Nevada (three grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren), Jessy and Christina Williams of Sandy Valley, Nevada (four grandchildren and one great-grandchild). She has one surviving sister, Elayne and Corey Corr of Show Low, Arizona. She was and always will be the heartbeat of our family.
Her family and friends will be laying her to rest on May 27th at 1 p.m. at the R.V. "Mike" Ramsay Memorial Cemetery, Snowflake, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.