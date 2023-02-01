Joyce Reed, 84, of Show Low, Arizona passed away on November 29, 2022. She joined her wonderful husband Tom Reed, Mother Rena Mae, father Woodrow Oliver, youngest son Jimmy Wayne Williams, daughter Tammy Ray Mondragon, and three siblings Eddie Clonts, Natlie Hoxie and Nikki Woodrum in heaven.

Joyce was born in Lordsburg, New Mexico on April 13, 1938. She accomplished everything she set her mind to. She worked as a beautician, dietitian for Kino Community Hospital, semi truck team driver with her husband Tom for many years, and loved being an usher at St Rita's Catholic Church in Show Low.

