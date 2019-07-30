Joyce Richardson

Joyce B. Richardson died July 23, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born in Detroit, Michigan. She was married to Bill Richardson and together they raised their children to love the outdoors.
Summers were full of camping, fishing and those doggone Detroit Tigers. They moved to California in 1972 and there Bill preceded her in death. She settled in Arizona in 1994. Joyce was an artist to her core, putting her heart into every piece she created. She chose her path and defended it with quiet strength and passion.
She is survived by three children; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren and many dear friends. "We love you and will miss you greatly."
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
