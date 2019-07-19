Joyce Ritter

Joyce Marie Ritter, 81, went to be with the Lord July 2, 2019, at White Mountain Lake, after a long illness. She was born Dec. 21, 1937, to Leonard and Vera Earl of Otsego, Michigan.
After graduating from Otsego High School, she went on to become a licensed practical nurse. For the next 30 years, she continued caring for people in that position at hospitals in Michigan and Arizona. After the family's move to Arizona she met the love of her life, Charley Ritter. They married in 1960 in Phoenix and moved to the White Mountain Lake area in 1980.
Joyce grew up hearing of Jesus' love for her, and received Him as her own Savior as soon as she understood that she needed forgiveness. For her and Charley, church life and ministry has always been an important way of showing their love for the Lord. After retiring from the nursing career, Joyce helped Charley read water meters in the community. During recent years, though not able to be as active, she kept up a card ministry at several churches, as well as to family and friends. When no longer able to see well enough to write, she continued praying for these individuals.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Charley Ritter; sister-in-law Char Earl of California; siblings, Thomas Earl (June) of Michigan, Linda Miller of Phoenix, Leonard Earl Jr. (Karen) of Parks and Yvonne Pratt (Larry) of Washington State; Uncle Howard Norton of Michigan, and 20 nieces and nephews plus numerous great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin brother, Jack.
Charley and the family invite all her friends to join them for a memorial service for Joyce at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at White Mountain Lake Community Church.
Silver Creek Mortuary & Crematory handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Ritter family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
